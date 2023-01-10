BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 10, 2023, 6:02 PM

College Basketball
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at XAVIER Creighton
at WEST VIRGINIA 2 Baylor
at ARKANSAS PK Alabama
UConn 2 at MARQUETTE
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 1 (OFF) Chicago
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Minnesota
at NEW YORK 5 (OFF) Indiana
at BOSTON (230) New Orleans
Milwaukee 1 (232) at ATLANTA
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at SACRAMENTO (238) Houston
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN FRANCISCO 10 (42½) Seattle
LA Chargers (47½) at JACKSONVILLE
Sunday
at BUFFALO 10½ 9 (45½) Miami
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants
at CINCINNATI 7 (42½) Baltimore
Monday
Dallas 3 (45½) at TAMPA BAY
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Washington -184 at PHILADELPHIA +152
at TORONTO -196 Nashville +162
Edmonton -225 at ANAHEIM +184
at LOS ANGELES -215 San Jose +176

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

