Spinoso leads Pennsylvania against Princeton after 22-point game

Princeton Tigers (12-5, 3-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (9-9, 2-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Princeton Tigers after Nick Spinoso scored 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 75-71 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Quakers are 5-3 in home games. Pennsylvania averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is scoring 23.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Tosan Evbuomwan is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

