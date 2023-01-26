All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|30
|21
|7
|2
|0
|44
|123
|80
|Roanoke
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|42
|102
|74
|Huntsville
|32
|20
|10
|1
|1
|42
|115
|98
|Birmingham
|31
|19
|11
|1
|0
|39
|120
|97
|Knoxville
|32
|18
|11
|1
|2
|39
|117
|103
|Evansville
|33
|18
|13
|2
|0
|38
|108
|111
|Pensacola
|31
|16
|15
|0
|0
|32
|110
|105
|Fayetteville
|32
|15
|15
|2
|0
|32
|95
|100
|Quad City
|31
|14
|15
|1
|1
|30
|85
|92
|Macon
|27
|4
|21
|2
|0
|10
|71
|120
|Vermilion County
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|10
|59
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
