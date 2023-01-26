PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 30 21 7 2 0 44 123 80
Roanoke 30 20 9 1 0 42 102 74
Huntsville 32 20 10 1 1 42 115 98
Birmingham 31 19 11 1 0 39 120 97
Knoxville 32 18 11 1 2 39 117 103
Evansville 33 18 13 2 0 38 108 111
Pensacola 31 16 15 0 0 32 110 105
Fayetteville 32 15 15 2 0 32 95 100
Quad City 31 14 15 1 1 30 85 92
Macon 27 4 21 2 0 10 71 120
Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

