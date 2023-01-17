All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 28 19 8 1 0 40 96 68…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 28 19 8 1 0 40 96 68 Peoria 27 18 7 2 0 38 109 77 Huntsville 29 18 9 1 1 38 106 90 Birmingham 29 18 10 1 0 37 114 91 Evansville 30 16 12 2 0 34 98 102 Knoxville 29 15 11 1 2 33 102 94 Fayetteville 29 15 12 2 0 32 88 87 Quad City 28 13 13 1 1 28 75 82 Pensacola 29 14 15 0 0 28 101 100 Macon 24 4 18 2 0 10 61 105 Vermilion County 26 4 21 1 0 9 52 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Birmingham 3

Pensacola 7, Macon 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

