Southern visits UAPB following Whitley’s 32-point game

Southern Jaguars (9-9, 5-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-11, 4-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Brion Whitley scored 32 points in Southern’s 81-73 win over the Grambling Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 6-0 in home games. UAPB ranks second in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Jaguars are 5-0 in conference games. Southern ranks second in the SWAC shooting 37.0% from downtown. P.J. Byrd leads the Jaguars shooting 48.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Greene is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 10.5 points. Shaun Doss is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UAPB.

Whitley averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Bryson Etienne is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

