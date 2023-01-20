Southern Utah Thunderbirds play the Seattle U Redhawks, look for 5th straight victory

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-6, 6-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (15-4, 6-0 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (14-6, 6-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (15-4, 6-0 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Thunderbirds take on Seattle U.

The Redhawks have gone 8-0 in home games. Seattle U averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-1 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah ranks second in the WAC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Harrison Butler averaging 5.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Tevian Jones is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Cameron Healy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.