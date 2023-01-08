Southern hosts Bethune-Cookman following Garrett’s 22-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-10, 1-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-9, 3-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-10, 1-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (7-9, 3-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays the Southern Jaguars after Marcus Garrett scored 22 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 76-70 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars have gone 3-0 at home. Southern leads the SWAC averaging 73.8 points and is shooting 43.7%.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks seventh in the SWAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Zion Harmon averaging 2.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Etienne is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 11.6 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern.

Harmon is averaging 12.5 points for the Wildcats. Garrett is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.