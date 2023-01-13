South Dakota State hosts Perrott-Hunt and South Dakota

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 3-2 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 3-2 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 3-2 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 3-2 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 26 points in South Dakota’s 73-61 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes are 5-2 in home games. South Dakota has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jackrabbits are 3-2 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 11.7 points for the Coyotes. Perrott-Hunt is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.