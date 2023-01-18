South Alabama visits Southern Miss following Harris’ 22-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (8-10, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8…

South Alabama Jaguars (8-10, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Denijay Harris scored 22 points in Southern Miss’ 74-57 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles are 8-0 in home games. Southern Miss averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 13- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jaguars have gone 2-4 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles and Jaguars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Felipe Haase is averaging 14.5 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

Isaiah Moore is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.5 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.