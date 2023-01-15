Sony Open in Hawaii Par Scores

Sunday At Waialae Country Club Honolulu Purse: $7.9 million Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70 Final Round Si Woo Kim (500), $1,422,000…

Sunday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Final Round

Si Woo Kim (500), $1,422,000 67-67-64-64—262 -18 Hayden Buckley (300), $861,100 67-64-64-68—263 -17 Chris Kirk (190), $545,100 64-65-68-68—265 -15 David Lipsky (115), $332,458 65-66-66-69—266 -14 Andrew Putnam (115), $332,458 70-66-62-68—266 -14 Ben Taylor (115), $332,458 66-66-65-69—266 -14 Aaron Baddeley (80), $231,865 67-70-65-65—267 -13 Matt Kuchar (80), $231,865 70-67-64-66—267 -13 Nate Lashley (80), $231,865 69-65-65-68—267 -13 Maverick McNealy (80), $231,865 66-67-67-67—267 -13 Nick Taylor (80), $231,865 70-68-62-67—267 -13 Byeong Hun An (54), $138,908 70-65-66-67—268 -12 Corey Conners (54), $138,908 69-66-68-65—268 -12 Nicolas Echavarria (54), $138,908 69-69-65-65—268 -12 Austin Eckroat (54), $138,908 66-66-68-68—268 -12 Ben Griffin (54), $138,908 65-68-67-68—268 -12 Seonghyeon Kim (54), $138,908 65-67-68-68—268 -12 Taylor Montgomery (54), $138,908 64-66-70-68—268 -12 Andrew Novak (54), $138,908 66-70-67-65—268 -12 J.J. Spaun (54), $138,908 66-64-71-67—268 -12 Stewart Cink (37), $77,025 66-68-67-68—269 -11 Brice Garnett (37), $77,025 70-67-68-64—269 -11 J.T. Poston (37), $77,025 67-66-67-69—269 -11 Adam Scott (37), $77,025 69-66-67-67—269 -11 Brendon Todd (37), $77,025 65-68-71-65—269 -11 Kevin Yu (37), $77,025 67-66-68-68—269 -11 Carl Yuan (37), $77,025 70-65-66-68—269 -11 Will Gordon (29), $55,300 69-67-63-71—270 -10 Harry Hall (29), $55,300 66-69-66-69—270 -10 Stephan Jaeger (29), $55,300 67-66-69-68—270 -10 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (29), $55,300 69-67-65-69—270 -10 Tyson Alexander (20), $41,387 68-69-65-69—271 -9 Cameron Davis (20), $41,387 66-70-68-67—271 -9 Brian Harman (20), $41,387 67-69-70-65—271 -9 Russell Henley (20), $41,387 67-69-67-68—271 -9 Ben Martin (20), $41,387 68-68-67-68—271 -9 Denny McCarthy (20), $41,387 65-68-68-70—271 -9 Ryan Palmer (20), $41,387 71-67-68-65—271 -9 Doc Redman (20), $41,387 67-68-67-69—271 -9 Michael Thompson (20), $41,387 69-65-69-68—271 -9 Ryan Brehm (12), $28,045 69-69-68-66—272 -8 Nick Hardy (12), $28,045 71-63-68-70—272 -8 Tom Hoge (12), $28,045 68-70-67-67—272 -8 Augusto Nunez (12), $28,045 67-68-69-68—272 -8 Chez Reavie (12), $28,045 67-67-69-69—272 -8 Justin Suh (12), $28,045 70-65-68-69—272 -8 Adam Svensson (12), $28,045 69-69-67-67—272 -8 Zac Blair (8), $20,250 67-69-72-65—273 -7 Danny Lee (8), $20,250 69-68-67-69—273 -7 Adam Long (8), $20,250 68-70-67-68—273 -7 Hideki Matsuyama (8), $20,250 68-69-65-71—273 -7 Greyson Sigg (8), $20,250 71-67-66-69—273 -7 Brendan Steele (8), $20,250 66-72-68-67—273 -7 Joseph Bramlett (6), $18,249 68-69-68-69—274 -6 MJ Daffue (6), $18,249 67-68-71-68—274 -6 Chad Ramey (6), $18,249 68-70-72-64—274 -6 Davis Thompson (6), $18,249 69-68-70-67—274 -6 Kevin Tway (6), $18,249 70-66-67-71—274 -6 Keita Nakajima (0), $18,249 70-67-66-71—274 -6 Joseph Winslow (0), $18,249 66-68-72-68—274 -6 Eric Cole (5), $17,380 69-67-69-70—275 -5 Kelly Kraft (5), $17,380 69-68-67-71—275 -5 Aaron Rai (5), $17,380 67-71-68-69—275 -5 Cole Hammer (0), $17,380 71-66-66-72—275 -5 Troy Merritt (4), $16,906 68-70-69-69—276 -4 Brian Stuard (4), $16,906 71-65-68-72—276 -4 Anders Albertson (3), $16,353 68-68-71-70—277 -3 Russell Knox (3), $16,353 69-69-68-71—277 -3 Adam Schenk (3), $16,353 70-68-71-68—277 -3 Austin Smotherman (3), $16,353 66-72-72-67—277 -3 Taiga Semikawa (0), $16,353 71-66-67-73—277 -3 Kazuki Higa (0), $15,879 69-69-69-71—278 -2 Harris English (3), $15,642 65-70-72-72—279 -1 Kurt Kitayama (3), $15,642 69-69-71-70—279 -1 Zach Johnson (3), $15,405 69-69-72-71—281 +1 Patton Kizzire (2), $15,247 67-70-72-73—282 +2

