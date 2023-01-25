PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Sheppard’s 23 lead Belmont over Evansville 73-64

The Associated Press

January 25, 2023, 10:37 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Sheppard scored 23 points as Belmont beat Evansville 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Sheppard added 10 rebounds for the Bruins (16-6, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18 points and added six assists. The Bruins prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

The Purple Aces (4-18, 0-11) were led by Yacine Toumi, who recorded 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Evansville also got 15 points from Marvin Coleman. In addition, Antoine Smith Jr. had 14 points and nine rebounds. The loss was the Purple Aces’ ninth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

