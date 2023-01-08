Sessoms and Coppin State host North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-8, 0-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-12, 1-0 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-8, 0-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-12, 1-0 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Sam Sessoms scored 26 points in Coppin State’s 85-73 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Coppin State Eagles are 4-0 on their home court.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 0-1 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC scoring 79.5 points per game while shooting 49.0%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.