Scott-Grayson leads Old Dominion against Georgia Southern after 31-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (10-6, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 31 points in Old Dominion’s 78-71 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Eagles have gone 7-2 at home. Georgia Southern ranks third in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Monarchs are 1-2 in conference games. Old Dominion is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles and Monarchs match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Curry is averaging 8.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Imo Essien is averaging 5.6 points for the Monarchs. Scott-Grayson is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.