San Diego visits Portland after Earlington’s 24-point game

San Diego Toreros (9-11, 2-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-11, 1-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces the Portland Pilots after Marcellus Earlington scored 24 points in San Diego’s 98-84 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots have gone 7-3 in home games. Portland averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Toreros are 2-4 against conference opponents. San Diego is second in the WCC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 3.4.

The Pilots and Toreros match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds. Tyler Robertson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Portland.

Jase Townsend is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

