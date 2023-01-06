Saint Francis (PA) visits Wagner on 7-game road slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 2-0 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-6, 1-2 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 2-0 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-6, 1-2 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) travels to Wagner looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Seahawks have gone 4-1 at home. Wagner scores 64.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Red Flash are 2-0 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks and Red Flash square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Josh Cohen is averaging 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Red Flash. Landon Moore is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

