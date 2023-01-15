Saint Francis (BKN) visits LIU after Moreno’s 24-point game

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-9, 1-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-15, 0-5 NEC) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-9, 1-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-15, 0-5 NEC)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Long Island Sharks after Larry Moreno scored 24 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 82-79 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Sharks are 2-3 on their home court. LIU ranks fifth in the NEC shooting 33.7% from deep, led by Noble Crawford shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Terriers are 1-3 in NEC play. Saint Francis (BKN) gives up 68.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Sharks and Terriers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is averaging 17.9 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Moreno averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is shooting 40.7% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

