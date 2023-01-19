Sacred Heart visits Fairleigh Dickinson following Roberts’ 21-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 3-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-8, 5-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 3-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-8, 5-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Demetre Roberts scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 65-57 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights are 6-1 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is first in the NEC with 14.8 assists per game led by Roberts averaging 4.1.

The Pioneers are 3-2 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is the NEC leader with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Bryce Johnson averaging 8.1.

The Knights and Pioneers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Singleton is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals. Roberts is averaging 17 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Mike Sixsmith is averaging 8.7 points for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.