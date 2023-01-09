Reeves and Kentucky host South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (10-5, 1-2 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (10-5, 1-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Antonio Reeves scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 78-52 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Kentucky is eighth in the SEC with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 11.1.

The Gamecocks have gone 0-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats and Gamecocks meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 13.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Reeves is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.