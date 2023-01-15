BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Quinnipiac Bobcats face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers, aim for 5th straight victory

The Associated Press

January 15, 2023, 3:21 AM

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-5, 4-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-11, 2-4 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Mount St. Mary’s.

The Mountaineers are 2-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats have gone 4-3 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Luis Kortright is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

