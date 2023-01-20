Purdue Fort Wayne faces Northern Kentucky, looks for 4th straight road win

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-7, 5-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (12-8, 7-2 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-7, 5-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (12-8, 7-2 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hits the road against Northern Kentucky aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Norse have gone 10-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Mastodons are 5-4 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is eighth in the Horizon scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Ra Kpedi averaging 6.7.

The Norse and Mastodons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Rhodes is averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Jarred Godfrey is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.