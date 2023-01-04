Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State’s 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 1-1 in AAC play. Cincinnati is fourth in the AAC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 10.6.

The Shockers and Bearcats meet Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 11.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

David Dejulius is averaging 16.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

