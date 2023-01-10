Penn State hosts Indiana after Hood-Schifino’s 33-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Indiana Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the Penn State Nittany Lions after Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 33 points in Indiana’s 84-83 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Nittany Lions are 8-1 in home games. Penn State is second in the Big Ten shooting 38.3% from downtown, led by Kanye Clary shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers are 1-3 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is second in the Big Ten scoring 80.9 points per game and is shooting 51.0%.

The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists over the past 10 games for Penn State.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 17.7 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hoosiers. Hood-Schifino is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

