Parker leads Idaho State over Weber State 67-57

The Associated Press

January 8, 2023, 12:07 AM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Brayden Parker scored 15 points and Idaho State beat Weber State 67-57 on Saturday night.

Parker shot 5 of 8 from the field for the Bengals (6-10, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Jay Nagle scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Miguel Tomley also scored 12.

The Wildcats (7-9, 2-1) were led by Dillon Jones with 13 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Junior Ballard added 13 points and three steals, while Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Idaho State visits Montana State and Weber State visits Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

