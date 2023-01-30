Ole Miss plays Kentucky on 5-game home slide

Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss looks to break its five-game home skid with a win over Kentucky.

The Rebels have gone 6-6 at home. Ole Miss ranks ninth in the SEC with 12.6 assists per game led by Matthew Murrell averaging 2.5.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 against SEC opponents. Kentucky averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Rebels and Wildcats match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Jaemyn Brakefield is shooting 52.3% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Antonio Reeves averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Oscar Tshiebwe is shooting 59.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

