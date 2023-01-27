Ohio State visits Indiana following Jackson-Davis’ 25-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the Ohio State Buckeyes after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points in Indiana’s 61-57 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-1 in home games. Indiana has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Buckeyes are 3-6 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Zed Key averaging 3.0.

The Hoosiers and Buckeyes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller Kopp is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 8.2 points. Jackson-Davis is shooting 59.7% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Brice Sensabaugh is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. Justice Sueing is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

