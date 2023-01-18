Ohio State plays Nebraska after Sensabaugh’s 20-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 68-64 overtime loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Cornhuskers are 6-2 on their home court. Nebraska is eighth in the Big Ten with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Walker averaging 2.8.

The Buckeyes are 2-4 in conference matchups. Ohio State is third in the Big Ten with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Zed Key averaging 7.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 9.8 points. Walker is shooting 60.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Sensabaugh is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

