O’Boyle, Lafayette Leopards take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-14, 2-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (6-15, 4-4 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -6; over/under is 122

BOTTOM LINE: Kenny Jones and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds visit Leo O’Boyle and the Lafayette Leopards in Patriot action.

The Leopards are 2-4 on their home court. Lafayette allows 65.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 2-6 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) ranks third in the Patriot with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 2.1.

The Leopards and Greyhounds match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Boyle is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Leopards. T.J. Berger is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Jones is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Chris Kuzemka is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.