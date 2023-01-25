Northern Iowa hosts Green and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (9-12, 3-7 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-9, 7-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Valparaiso Beacons (9-12, 3-7 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-9, 7-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after Quinton Green scored 26 points in Valparaiso’s 71-51 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Panthers are 7-4 in home games. Northern Iowa is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Beacons have gone 3-7 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso allows 72.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Born is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.4 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Ben Krikke is averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

