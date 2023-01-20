UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
North Florida faces Liberty following Hendricksen’s 35-point outing

The Associated Press

January 20, 2023, 3:41 AM

Liberty Flames (15-5, 6-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-11, 3-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays the Liberty Flames after Carter Hendricksen scored 35 points in North Florida’s 95-90 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Ospreys are 7-0 on their home court. North Florida allows 78.5 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Flames are 6-1 in ASUN play. Liberty is eighth in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 3.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hendricksen is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Kyle Rode is averaging 9.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

