SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Nolan, O'Hearn lead Jacksonville…

Nolan, O’Hearn lead Jacksonville past Lipscomb 51-44

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan and Dylan O’Hearn scored 14 points apiece to lead Jacksonville over Lipscomb 51-44 on Saturday night.

Nolan added seven rebounds and five assists for the Dolphins (9-6, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mike Marsh had nine points and six rebounds.

Jacob Ognacevic and Will Pruitt topped the Bisons (9-8, 1-3) with eight points each. Ahsan Asadullah had 14 rebounds to go with seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Jacksonville visits Kennesaw State and Lipscomb travels to play Austin Peay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up