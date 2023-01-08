No. 21 New Mexico hosts Oral Roberts following Abmas’ 35-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-3, 4-0 Summit) at New Mexico Lobos (14-2, 2-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-3, 4-0 Summit) at New Mexico Lobos (14-2, 2-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the No. 21 New Mexico Lobos after Max Abmas scored 35 points in Oral Roberts’ 74-71 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Lobos have gone 10-1 in home games. New Mexico leads the MWC with 37.4 points in the paint led by Morris Udeze averaging 11.7.

The Golden Eagles are 4-3 in road games. Oral Roberts has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Abmas is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 87.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

