No. 14 Wisconsin faces Michigan State after Hepburn’s 22-point game

Michigan State Spartans (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Wisconsin faces the Michigan State Spartans after Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 79-69 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers have gone 6-1 at home. Wisconsin has a 9-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Spartans are 3-1 in conference games. Michigan State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Badgers and Spartans meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Badgers. Hepburn is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Joey Hauser is averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

