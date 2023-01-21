NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Divisional Round Saturday JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Divisional Round Saturday

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — JACKSONVILLE: CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon, CB Gregory Junior, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, WR Kendric Pryor. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — QB Shane Buechele, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Malik Herring, DE Joshua Kaindoh, WR Marcus Kemp, OG Darian Kinnard, C Austin Reiter.

