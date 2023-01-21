NFL Inactive Report

UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
The Associated Press

January 21, 2023, 3:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Divisional Round
Saturday

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — JACKSONVILLE: CB Montaric Brown, LB De’Shaan Dixon, CB Gregory Junior, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, WR Kendric Pryor. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — QB Shane Buechele, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Malik Herring, DE Joshua Kaindoh, WR Marcus Kemp, OG Darian Kinnard, C Austin Reiter.

