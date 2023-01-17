Murray State takes on Belmont after Moore’s 21-point game

Murray State Racers (10-8, 5-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (13-6, 6-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Murray State Racers (10-8, 5-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (13-6, 6-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits the Belmont Bruins after Brian Moore Jr. scored 21 points in Murray State’s 81-64 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Bruins are 7-1 in home games. Belmont is ninth in the MVC with 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Even Brauns averaging 5.5.

The Racers are 5-3 against conference opponents. Murray State is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bruins and Racers square off Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is averaging 18 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Rob Perry is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Racers: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

