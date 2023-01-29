Live Radio
Murray scores 18 to lead Rider past Fairfield 78-69 in OT

The Associated Press

January 29, 2023, 5:31 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. scored 18 points and Rider beat Fairfield 78-69 in overtime on Sunday.

Murray also had six rebounds and three steals for the Broncs (11-9, 8-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who outscored the Stags 13-4 in the extra period. Allen Powell shot 6 for 13 with two 3-pointers, scoring 16. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting.

Supreme Cook led the Stags (10-11, 6-5) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. TJ Long added 13 points and Jalen Leach scored 12.

NEXT UP,

Both teams play again on Friday. Rider hosts Saint Peter’s and Fairfield travels to play Quinnipiac.

