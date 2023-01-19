Murray, Long Beach State Beach to host Wrightsell and the CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Fullerton Titans (10-9, 4-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-10, 2-4 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (10-9, 4-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-10, 2-4 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Murray and the Long Beach State Beach host Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and the CSU Fullerton Titans in Big West play Thursday.

The Beach have gone 4-3 in home games. Long Beach State is third in the Big West scoring 75.4 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Titans are 4-3 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton ranks second in the Big West shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Vincent Lee is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Titans. Wrightsell is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.