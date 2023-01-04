Murray and Long Beach State host CSU Northridge

Long Beach State Beach (6-8, 0-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-10, 0-2 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (6-8, 0-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (3-10, 0-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Joel Murray scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 73-72 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors are 3-2 in home games. CSU Northridge ranks fourth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. De’Sean Allen-Eikens leads the Matadors with 6.0 boards.

The Beach are 0-2 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is the top team in the Big West with 42.4 points per game in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.0.

The Matadors and Beach match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Bostick is averaging 12.7 points for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 15.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Jadon Jones averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Murray is averaging 16 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

