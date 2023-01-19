UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Sports » Morton-Robertson's 19 lead Purdue…

Morton-Robertson’s 19 lead Purdue Fort Wayne past Wright St.

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Wright State 88-80 on Thursday night.

Morton-Robertson also contributed three steals for the Mastodons (13-7, 5-4 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Anthony Roberts recorded 14 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Trey Calvin led the Raiders (11-9, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and five assists. Brandon Noel added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State. In addition, Alex Huibregste had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up