Mokseckas and Campbell host Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (7-11, 2-3 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-10, 2-3 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces the Winthrop Eagles after Gediminas Mokseckas scored 20 points in Campbell’s 78-63 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Fighting Camels are 4-3 in home games. Campbell ranks eighth in the Big South with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Ricky Clemons averaging 7.3.

The Eagles are 2-3 in conference play. Winthrop is eighth in the Big South with 28.9 rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 7.8.

The Fighting Camels and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clemons is shooting 53.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Talford is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Eagles. Cory Hightower is averaging 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.