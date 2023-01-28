Minnesota visits Northwestern following Berry’s 26-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-12, 1-8 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-12, 1-8 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -12.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Ty Berry scored 26 points in Northwestern’s 78-63 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats have gone 9-3 at home. Northwestern is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Gophers have gone 1-8 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats and Golden Gophers square off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is averaging 15.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 15.3 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Golden Gophers. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.