Mennenga leads Davidson against Richmond after 20-point game

Richmond Spiders (9-7, 2-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (9-7, 2-2 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (9-7, 2-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (9-7, 2-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the Richmond Spiders after Sam Mennenga scored 20 points in Davidson’s 89-72 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in home games. Davidson is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders have gone 2-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is eighth in the A-10 with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 7.8.

The Wildcats and Spiders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is shooting 38.1% and averaging 16.6 points for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Burton is scoring 19.8 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

