McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Florida International after 27-point showing

Florida International Panthers (8-8, 2-3 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 2-3 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Florida International Panthers after Dayvion McKnight scored 27 points in Western Kentucky’s 80-78 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 4-2 at home. Western Kentucky ranks sixth in C-USA in team defense, allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 2-3 against C-USA opponents. Florida International has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hilltoppers and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Denver Jones is averaging 19.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

