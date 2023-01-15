Maryland visits Iowa after Young’s 30-point game

Maryland visits the Iowa Hawkeyes after Jahmir Young scored 30 points in Maryland's 80-73 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Maryland Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -6.5; over/under is 150.5

The Hawkeyes are 8-2 on their home court. Iowa averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Tony Perkins with 2.9.

The Terrapins have gone 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland scores 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Filip Rebraca is averaging 14.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Iowa.

Young is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

