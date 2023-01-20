Mahoney leads Yale against Pennsylvania after 20-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-10, 2-3 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (12-6, 2-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-10, 2-3 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (12-6, 2-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Pennsylvania Quakers after August Mahoney scored 20 points in Yale’s 81-78 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in home games. Yale leads the Ivy League with 37.6 points in the paint led by EJ Jarvis averaging 9.3.

The Quakers are 2-3 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania ranks third in the Ivy League shooting 34.4% from deep. Gus Larson paces the Quakers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Quakers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is averaging 8.4 points for the Bulldogs. Matt Knowling is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Jordan Dingle is scoring 23.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

