Louisville hosts Sibande and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 5-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 5-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -10.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on the Louisville Cardinals after Nike Sibande scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 71-60 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinals have gone 2-9 at home. Louisville averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 5-2 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is averaging 17.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Blake Hinson is averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

