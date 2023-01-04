SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Longwood defeats Charleston Southern 79-74

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 10:06 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins’ 15 points helped Longwood defeat Charleston Southern 79-74 on Wednesday night.

Wilkins also contributed three steals for the Lancers (11-5, 3-0 Big South Conference). Jesper Granlund was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 14 points. Walyn Napper shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. DeShaun Wade also had 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Lancers.

Tahlik Chavez led the way for the Buccaneers (5-9, 1-2) with 22 points and two steals. Charleston Southern also got 20 points from Claudell Harris Jr.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Longwood hosts Winthrop and Charleston Southern travels to play Presbyterian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

