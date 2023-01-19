LIU hosts Burnett and Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-13, 3-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-16, 0-6 NEC) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-13, 3-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-16, 0-6 NEC)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces the Long Island Sharks after Isaiah Burnett scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 65-57 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Sharks are 2-4 on their home court. LIU ranks sixth in the NEC in rebounding with 30.4 rebounds. Jacob Johnson leads the Sharks with 5.8 boards.

The Skyhawks are 3-3 in conference games. Stonehill is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Sharks. Quion Burns is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Andrew Sims is averaging 15 points for the Skyhawks. Burnett is averaging 12.4 points and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

