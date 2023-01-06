Little Rock hosts Southeast Missouri State following Russell’s 28-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-10, 1-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-11, 1-2 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-10, 1-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-11, 1-2 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Phillip Russell scored 28 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 87-82 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Trojans are 5-1 on their home court. Little Rock is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redhawks are 1-2 in conference games. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 33.7% from deep. Tevin Gowins leads the Redhawks shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Trojans and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is averaging 13.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

Kobe Clark is averaging 7.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Russell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 74.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

