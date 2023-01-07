Lafayette hosts Timmerman and Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (7-9, 0-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (2-14, 0-3 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell…

Bucknell Bison (7-9, 0-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (2-14, 0-3 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays the Lafayette Leopards after Alex Timmerman scored 27 points in Bucknell’s 72-64 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards have gone 0-4 at home. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.6.

The Bison have gone 0-3 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is fourth in the Patriot with 15.0 assists per game led by Xander Rice averaging 4.2.

The Leopards and Bison square off Sunday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is shooting 43.7% and averaging 11.6 points for the Leopards. Fulton is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Rice is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bison. Elvin Edmonds IV is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

