Lafayette hosts Holy Cross following Gates’ 24-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-12, 3-2 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-14, 2-3 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-12, 3-2 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-14, 2-3 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the Lafayette Leopards after Gerrale Gates scored 24 points in Holy Cross’ 76-58 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards are 1-4 in home games. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Rivera averaging 1.6.

The Crusaders have gone 3-2 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is averaging 12.4 points for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Gates is averaging 17.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.